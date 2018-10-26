Purse Snatching Suspect Caught On Camera
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are trying to find a man caught on camera stealing a woman's purse while she stood feet away pumping gas.
It happened in broad daylight, in front of other drivers and no one noticed until it was too late
In the video, you can see the victim standing at one side of the car pumping gas, her eyes on the reader. Just feet away a stranger is reaching into her car, his hands on her purse.
Minutes before the same man drove up to a pump right across from hers in a red truck. You can see him get out and walk towards the victim's car and then make his move.
“There were several people in this video that could've caught this man at any time and it would've at least scared him off to where we wouldn't have done it and they were too involved in cell phones, they were too involved in whatever else they've got going," said Tulsa Police Detective Robby Bowman.
Police say criminals are opportunists and anything you can do to make the crime harder to commit, the better.
"Make sure that if you leave your purse in the car even if you are standing by it that the car is locked," said Bowman.
Officers say one of the best things anyone can do to stay safe is to simply be aware.
Just be aware of your surroundings. Know what is around you, know who is around you," said Bowman.
If the man in the video looks familiar to you call Crime Stoppers as always tips remain anonymous.