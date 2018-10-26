19-Year-Old Named Honorary Tulsa County Deputy
TULSA, Oklahoma - A 19-year-old with cerebral palsy is celebrating a big award. He was named as an Honorary Deputy of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
He is a big fan of law enforcement and stops by their booth every year at the fair. He thought he was getting a tour of their headquarters on Friday and had no idea that tour was only the beginning
Whether it’s jet skiing, indoor skydiving, or just hitting it hard at the gym 19-year-old Brandon Teague does it all and even finds time to volunteer for Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"I just focus on my strength and not my weaknesses," said Brandon.
"Nothing stops him. He has this inner determination that I wish we could bottle and sell. (laughs). It's amazing!" said Brandon’s mother Angela.
Sheriff Vic Regalado says Brandon has three qualities that make a great deputy courage, perseverance, and integrity.
"In today's world, with all that's going on, it's always nice to see a young man who, again, despite obvious limitations, takes life by the horns and says 'I'm not going to let it stop me'," said Sheriff Regalado.
That's why the Sheriff's Office set up this special surprise to make Brandon officially apart of this group of everyday heroes.
"Seeing how happy things like this make him you know, of course, brings joy to me and fills my heart up,” said Angela.
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for every single sheriff in the world. So, thank you guys so much. I appreciate it," said Brandon.
Brandon is also a Special Olympics athlete and has won 12 gold medals. He says he loves law enforcement because they save lives.