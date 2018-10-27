News
Seven Injured In Rogers County Crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Seven people are recovering after two cars collided in Rogers County on Friday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 20 east of Claremore.
Troopers say a car traveling eastbound was turning left onto a county road when it was collided with a westbound SUV.
They say four people were in the car and three in the SUV. All seven were injured, according to troopers, and two were flown to hospitals in Tulsa.