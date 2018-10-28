News
OHP: Driver Flees After Fatal Wreck On Highway 75
One person is dead and troopers are searching for a driver who fled after a crash on Highway 75.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they believe a driver traveling on 106th Street North didn’t stop at Highway 75 and went onto the roadway, where they struck a motorcycle and another car.
Troopers say the person on the motorcycle was killed.
They say the driver who hit the motorcyclist ran off and troopers are searching for that person.
The driver of the other vehicle that was hit was not injured, troopers said.