Search Intensifies For Missing McLoud Man
McLOUD, Oklahoma - The search for a missing man out of McLoud is intensifying on the ground and in the air Sunday.
A silver alert for Wesley Stillsmoking was issued two weeks ago.
“It’s been very, very difficult,” said Edith Stillsmoking, Wesley Stillsmoking’s daughter.
Edith said her parents were in a car accident earlier this month. Since that time, her father had been making frequent trips to a rehabilitation center in Tulsa, where his wife is recuperating.
“They're searching any paths from McLoud to the rehabilitation center in Tulsa,” she said. “It's like a needle in the haystack.”
On Thursday, October 11, Surveillance video shows Stillsmoking leaving the Kickapoo Casino in Harrah around 10:30 that morning, traveling south on Highway 102 in a gray 2013 Dodge Journey. He was expected in Tulsa but never showed up.
“My dad picks up his newspaper religiously and the Friday morning paper was on the lawn,” Edith said.
Friends family and even strangers have stepped up to search along the roads on the ground and in the air.
“We flew basically all the way up to Tulsa and back, taking several different routes,” said Pacer Hill, a mechanic.
Hill called on one of his customers, a pilot, who then volunteered to take flight for a bird’s eye view of the roads.
“There's several spots in Oklahoma that just right on the side of the highway is a really deep ditch that you won't necessarily see from the side of the roads,” Hill said.
However, like the ground searchers, an aerial look proved fruitless. But the family is not giving up.
“It's been very, very difficult,” Edith said. “The support of friends, family and just community members has been tremendous. We remain hopeful and so we hope to see my dad again one day soon.”
If you see Wesley Stillsmoking or his SUV, contact police or call 405-964-3373.