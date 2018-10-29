MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Chouteau man died after his motorcycle crashed on a Mayes County highway Sunday afternoon.

He is identified as 49-year-old Kelly Bargas.

Troopers say Bargas' 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed about seven miles northeast of Salina just after 3:30 p.m.

Bargas was flown to a Tulsa hospital where he was pronounced dead two hours later due to massive injuries.  The OHP report states Bargas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.