Chouteau Man Killed In Mayes County Motorcycle Crash
Monday, October 29th 2018, 1:30 AM CDT
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Chouteau man died after his motorcycle crashed on a Mayes County highway Sunday afternoon.
He is identified as 49-year-old Kelly Bargas.
Troopers say Bargas' 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed about seven miles northeast of Salina just after 3:30 p.m.
Bargas was flown to a Tulsa hospital where he was pronounced dead two hours later due to massive injuries. The OHP report states Bargas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.