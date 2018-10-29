Oologah-Talala Coach Fighting To Keep Job After Abuse Accusations
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - An Oologah-Talala High School football coach is fighting to keep his job after being accused of child abuse.
On Monday, the coach’s attorney filed a temporary restraining order against the school district. However, the restraining order was denied by the court.
Coach Chase Kime’s attorney says that’s not going to stop his goal of getting the decision that he says is best for his client.
“He’s doing a wonderful job with the football program,” said attorney Bill Wilkinson. “He’s an excellent teacher, too.”
Wilkinson says he is fighting to keep Kime employed with Oologah-Talala Public Schools.
Court records show that on September 4th, someone recorded a video of Kime taping up injuries on a female athlete. Documents state that, when the superintendent saw the video, he accused the coach of child abuse and told Kime he planned to fire him.
“There’s a lot of false rumors around and things of that nature,” said Wilkinson. “The real reason is the confrontation between the superintendent and the coach.”
In addition to the restraining order requested on Monday, Kime asked for a copy of the cell phone video and the ability to subpoena records and witnesses.
A judge denied those requests.
“We’re going to do our best to show them the true facts of the case and, of course, we’re going to demonstrate to them why the coach is the best person for that job,” Wilkinson stated.
The district will hold a hearing on Tuesday to discuss the status of Kime’s employment.
Wilkinson says Kime has worked for the district for 13 years and he doesn’t plan to stop now.
“The superintendent has decided that he wants to have him fired and he’s resisted that very much,” Wilkinson said. “He’s done a good job there and his family comes there. He’s part of that community. He doesn’t want to leave. He wants to stay right there.”
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. in the administration building.
The school district has chosen not to comment at this time.