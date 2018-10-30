News
OHP: Driver Dies In Fiery Muskogee County Highway Crash
Tuesday, October 30th 2018, 3:54 AM CDT
KEEFETON, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working to determine caused a fiery car crash on a Muskogee County highway that killed a driver early Tuesday.
Troopers say a 2005 Chevy Impala was southbound on Highway 64 when it hit a culvert just north of Keefeton. The OHP says the impact caused the car to go airborne and flip over. It caught fire after hitting the ground.
The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of Highway 64 and South 20th Street East.
The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.