Tulsa Synagogue Holding Service Tonight For 11 Killed In Pittsburgh
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa synagogue is inviting the public to gather with them tonight to remember those who were killed in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history.
Congregation B'Nai Emunah, is located at 1719 South Owasso Avenue and tonight the rabbis hope many will come to remember the 11 who were lost in Saturday's shooting at their sister congregation in Pittsburgh.
They say the 7 p.m. community memorial service, will include different faith leaders who will offer their words of solidarity and consolation.
Rabbi Marc Boone Fitzerman also wrote an open letter to the congregation in Pittsburgh and posted it on their Facebook page early Tuesday.
At tonight's memorial service, leaders will read the biographies of the eleven people who were killed, as well as blow a ram's horn trumpet, called a shofar, 11 times.