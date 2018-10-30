Deer Causing Injury Wrecks In Green Country
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Deer can mean dangerous driving in rural Oklahoma, and emergency responders have worked several injury accidents involving deer crossing roadways.
It rarely ends well for the drivers or the deer, one volunteer fire department warns.
Green Country Volunteer Fire Department cautions drivers that it's an active time for deer - and a good time to stay extra alert.
They posted photos of a wreck that took place around 10 a.m. Sunday on New Prue Road. The deer was small, but the car rolled and was badly damaged.
The driver was taken to the hospital where firefighters said he was "basically OK."
The Facebook post stressed the importance of keeping your eyes on the road - and the shoulders of the road - for deer activity.
A Ralston woman was hospitalized after hitting a deer in Pawnee County Tuesday morning, October 30. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Teresa Harp hit the deer around 7:27 a.m. while driving eastbound on Highway 64 just east of Pawnee.
Harp was taken to Stillwater Medical Center in Stillwater with trunk injuries, a collision report states.
No word on her condition.