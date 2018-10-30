James 'Whitey' Bulger Killed In Prison
Hazelton, WEST VIRGINIA - Notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was killed in a West Virginia prison Tuesday, according to Boston CBS affiliate WBZ-TV.
Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City. Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.
Bulger was 89.
Bulger was serving two life sentences after being convicted in 2013 of multiple crimes, including participating in 11 murders. One of them was Tulsa businessman Roger Wheeler, who was shot in the parking lot of Southern Hills Country Club in 1981.
Bulger was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his arrest in Santa Monica, California in 2011.
In 2000, Wheeler's sons told the AP they were anxiously awaiting for charges to be filed in his death.