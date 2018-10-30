News
Downtown Tulsa Venues Host Emergency Preparedness Training For First Responders
TULSA, Oklahoma - The BOK Center and Cox Business Center hosted an emergency preparedness event Tuesday for employees and first responders.
The event included active shooter drills and training on how to react to life-threatening situations at public events.
They say the training is a way to stay proactive.
“So often, we think it will never happen here, that can never happen in Tulsa, but that’s not the case,” said BOK Center General Manager Jeff Nickler. “The fact that we’re being proactive and, as a community, coming together to train and learn is a huge deal.”
Homeland Security, Tulsa Police Department, and national safety experts participated in the training.