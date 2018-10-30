Tulsa Synagogue Hosts Memorial Service For Pittsburgh Victims
TULSA, Oklahoma - After a gunman killed 11 people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, religious communities throughout Tulsa are coming together Tuesday night for a community memorial service. The service is expected to draw people from all different religions and walks of life to remember those lost in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history.
Religious leaders from all faiths will stand arm and arm together and denounce hate at the Congregation B'nai Emunah near 15th and Peoria.
Tuesday night’s service serves several purposes. To remember those 11 lives lost but to also stand together with one another, and to unite all faiths. Religious leaders throughout Tulsa say they want others to know they stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.
The community memorial service will include different faith leaders who will offer their words of solidarity. Leaders will read the biographies of the 11 people who were killed as well as blow a ram's horn like a trumpet, called a shofar, 11 times in honor of each victim.
"Real people who lived real lives are no longer with us and we want to hold their memory in our hearts and we want to provide an opportunity for all the different facets to come together to demystify what it means to be diverse," said Rabbi Daniel Kaiman.
The memorial service begins at 7 p.m. All are welcome.