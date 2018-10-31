Tulsa County Election Board Seeing Huge Absentee Voting Numbers
TULSA, Oklahoma - With less than a week until the November 6th general election, the Tulsa County Election Board office is busy counting ballots from absentee voters and military members overseas.
Officials say as many as 500 ballots arrive at the election board office every day. Most are checked and then run through a voting machine.
The election board says this year more people are asking to vote by mail.
"We're seeing a phenomenal amount of people who are not only voting absentee and actually returning their absentee ballots. Based on that trend we can only expect that the November election will be very busy, with long lines of people," said Gwen Freeman with the Tulsa County Election Board.
Early voting starts Thursday, November 1st and runs through Saturday, November 3rd.