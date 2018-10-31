Attorney Says Fight To Exonerate Okla. Death Row Inmate Continues After DNA Results
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office along with the Oklahoma County District Attorney released a four-page forensic report requested by Julius Jones’ defense team.
The results point back to the man convicted in the 1999 murder. However, supporters said their fight to exonerate Jones continues.
“He doesn’t have a lot of time,” said Don Heath, local attorney and Jones’ minister.
While Jones awaits execution, his family and death row minister remain hopeful for his release, despite the newly released DNA results.
“He fiercely proclaims his innocence,” said Heath. “And I 100% believe he is innocent.”
Defense attorneys recently filed a motion in Oklahoma County District Court to have a red bandana DNA tested. A witness in the 2002 murder trial testified seeing the gunman wearing the bandana as Edmond resident Paul Howell was gunned down in his driveway.
The murder weapon was found wrapped in a red bandana inside Jones’ parent's home.
Attorney General Mike Hunter said the positive results further supports Jones' guilt.
“When we are provided with something that is inconsistent with a trial decision we take it very seriously,” said Hunter. ‘This is not one of those cases.”
Experts from both sides still have to review the results. There is also an appeal pending in the country's highest court.
“The U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t ruled on it,” said Heath. “It’s been held for quite a while, which indicates it may grant a hearing on the case.”
Heath said Jones learned of the results a couple of weeks ago when the preliminary report came out.