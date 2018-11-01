Semi Trailer Fire Causing Traffic Mess On I-44 In West Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A trailer fire early Thursday briefly closed all the westbound lanes of I-44 just south of where it intersects with I-244 in west Tulsa.
Sapulpa firefighters put the fire out and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reopened one westbound lane.
Troopers say the semi was headed west when the driver said the trailer's brakes locked up sparking a fire. The driver stopped at 49th West Avenue, parked the trailer on the side of the highway and moved his cab onto Southwest Boulevard.
The driver and a passenger were not hurt.
The OHP says because of the fire, westbound traffic on I-44 is backed up for miles and its not expected to improve until after the morning rush hour.
Westbound drivers on I-44 are advised to find another route until the burned trailer is removed.