Drumright Schools Closed For Bed Bug Treatment
DRUMRIGHT, Oklahoma - Drumright Public Schools will be closed Friday, November 2 to treat and inspect for bed bugs. Four of the bugs have been found on student backpacks in the last few days, according to School Superintendent Dr. Ashley Davis.
The school sent a notice home Monday that a bed bug had been found on a backpack at the secondary school the week before. The room was treated by pest control over the weekend, but then on Monday, three bed bugs were found on a another backpack, the notice states.
"Bed bugs are a nuisance that can occur in any public setting," Davis said in the notice to parents.
"We do not have an infestation at the school as only four bed bugs have been found and all were on backpacks brought from homes."
Davis told News On 6 the school is doing everything they can to fix the problem which has impacted two rooms.
They've encouraged students not to bring backpacks and blankets to school until the problem is solved.
They also asking students to leave purses, jackets and hoodies in lockers during the school day.
The notice asks parents to check student belongings each day before bringing them to school.