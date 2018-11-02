OHP: Stilwell Woman Dies Following Adair County Crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an Adair County crash which resulted in the death of a Stilwell woman Thursday afternoon.
Troopers say the 3:07 p.m. crash occurred on Highway 59, south of Westville.
The OHP says 40-year-old Stephanie Smith died after being taken to an Arkansas hospital. A 6-year-old female passenger in Smith's 2006 Honda Civic was flown to a Tulsa hospital. She was admitted with arm, leg and head injuries.
In their report, troopers say the driver of a 2001 Acura, 35-year-old Justin Sequichie of Stilwell was southbound when he told the OHP, he had fallen asleep and his car crossed the center line, hitting Smith's Honda head on.
Sequichie's passenger, 35-year-old Jackson Sequichie was also flown to a Tulsa hospital. He was admitted with arm and internal injuries. Justin Sequichie was treated and released from a Stilwell hospital.
Troopers say Smith swerved to the right to avoid Sequichie's car prior to the crash, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch. They say Stephanie Smith was pinned in her car and had to be extricated by the Westville Fire Department.