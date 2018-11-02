Tulsa's Mother Road Market To Open Today
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Mother Road Market will open its doors for the first time later today.
The market is located at 1124 South Lewis and there is something for everyone. If you've been to Dallas, New York or San Francisco, they all have similar indoor food halls, but this one is uniquely Tulsa. Like the mural by artist Sully String, depicting Route 66.
If you have a good memory, you may remember this 1939 building was a grocery distribution center for Scribner Stevens back in the day.
Tulsa's Mother Road Market has 27,000 square feet for vendors to sell their food and gifts. You can get anything from Kimchi Fries, to Philly Cheesesteaks, to homemade ice cream, to Christmas gifts.
And there's a kid's play area as well.
You will notice there is very limited parking out front, but follow the signs and you should be fine, because the market has plenty of parking in back. They consider the back parking lot as its main parking lot.
In addition, the Mother Road Market has overflow parking set up directly across the street in a lot on Lewis Avenue.