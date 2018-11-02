Beggs, Sperry Football Game Honors Student After Tragic Death
BEGGS, Oklahoma - Supporters in Sperry lined the streets to send their football team to Beggs Friday night. The two teams decided to play their game as scheduled after tragedy took the life of a Beggs student Thursday.
This Friday night, the Beggs Varsity Football team will take the field against Sperry without number 27, Kayson Toliver. Folks on both sides say this football game is going to be filled with emotion.
Kayson was a senior on the Beggs football team. Football Coach David Tenison said he was lively and had a good heart and a good spirit.
At last check, about 500 ribbons were made to honor the three teens. The sheer ribbon represents Kayson. The other colors represent the two who were hurt and the school district’s colors.
Shirts are also being sold to raise money for the Toliver family. And the Sperry Community is also asking people attending the game to help show their support by making poster boards, writing notes of encouragement, or even bringing a small angel toy or doll.
"That's really what the whole brunt of sportsmanship is about is not only being respectful between the white lines but community helping community because after all we are all Oklahomans and we are all Americans," said Coach David.
There will also be a time for prayer after the game. If you'd like to donate to help the Hall/Toliver families, they have requested that all donations be directed to McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.