Search Continues For Missing Man In Mayes County, Search Teams Asking For Volunteers
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - Another search is planned for Saturday to try to locate a missing McLoud man.
OKCM Search and Rescue says they are asking for volunteers to help in a driving search for Wesley Stillsmoking’s vehicle.
Stillsmoking, 75, was last seen at around 2:30 a.m. October 13th.
Anyone who would like to help with the search is asked to go to the Locust Grove staging area at Spring Creek Country Store at 10850 S. Highway 82.