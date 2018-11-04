All signs continue to point to a chunk of much colder air breaking loose from Canada this week, and by Thursday into Friday some of that will surge into Green Country. This looks to be our chilliest air of the season so far! Temperatures will likely hold in the 40s all day Thursday with drizzle and strong north winds, and by Friday morning our first freeze of the fall will be possible. It looks like the growing season may come to an end by the end of the week! We’ll continue to keep you updated on this blast of chilly air throughout the week.