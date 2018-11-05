Two Suspects Sought After Armed Robberies In Tulsa And Jenks
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police look for two men who they believe are responsible for two separate armed robberies early Monday in Tulsa and Jenks.
Officers say just after midnight, two men, wearing dark colored hoodies and sweatpants. threw a brick through the front door of Dominoes near 91st and Delaware.
Police say the robbery happened just after the store had closed for the night. Employees told police, the two men came into the store armed with guns, threatened the employees, stole cash and then ran off.
About 30 minutes later, police say a Kum & Go store in the 500 block of South Elm in Jenks was also robbed.
Police say suspect descriptions appear to be similar to the earlier Tulsa robbery.
Officers say no one was injured in either robbery.