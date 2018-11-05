Tulsa Man Charged With Child Pornography, Assault
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is in jail on a $600,000 bond after investigators say they discovered child pornography on his phone after he assaulted his girlfriend.
Douglas McHenry Gullick, 37, is charged with four counts of possessing, manufacturing, selling or distributing child pornography, one count of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
He was arrested Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
Court documents state a woman reported Gullick tried to strangle her during an argument in October. Police said she had red marks around her neck.
The woman told officers she found nude images and videos of an underage girl on Gullick's phone and messages from Gullick to other men, trying to get them to have sex with the child, an affidavit states.
Police said they found more than 100 images and videos on Gullick's cell they identified as child pornography.