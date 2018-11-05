Broken Arrow Murder Suspect To Appear In Court
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man who police say killed his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to appear in court. Jail records show Konnor Brunner is in jail and will appear before the judge sometime Tuesday.
Broken Arrow Police said he was arrested Friday for his ex-girlfriend Lauren Kidd's murder. She was reported missing October 27th after she didn't show up to a Halloween party.
Officers said they received a tip that led them to bring Brunner in for questioning. Detectives say they figured out that he was lying to them and eventually determined that Lauren was shot inside Brunner's vehicle then disposed of in a recycling bin. They still haven't located her body.
Jail records show Konnor Brunner is being held without bond on a first-degree murder complaint. He could also be charged with desecration of a human corpse.