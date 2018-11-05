Crime
Tulsa Police Release Dashcam Video From Stolen Car Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - We are now getting a look at body and dash cam footage from the night Tulsa police officers say a man led them on a chase in a stolen car.
Police say an officer spotted Phillip Hardman in a stolen car two weeks ago.
When officers tried to stop Hardman, they say he sped off, leading them on a chase that wound between Peoria and Riverside.
Police say he sped through stoplights and stop signs before hitting stop sticks near Cherry Street and Peoria.
Hardman is charged with endangering others while eluding police.