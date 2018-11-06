Crime
Police: Credit Card Skimmer Found Inside Gas Pump At Sapulpa Business
Tuesday, November 6th 2018, 2:49 AM CST
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Police say a credit card skimmer was found inside a gas pump at a Sapulpa business this week.
In a post on their Facebook page, the department says the skimmer was installed inside the pump at the Krunchy Chicken on Highway 117.
Police say after a customer became aware of a suspicious charge on their credit card, employees at the business discovered the skimmer and called police.
The department checked security video and determined was placed in the gas pump on October 19th. Police encourage everyone to check their bank and credit card statements.
Police also say customers need to make sure the security tape on the pump is intact and call police if you see someone messing with a pump.