Polling Places Across Oklahoma Open At 7 A.M.
TULSA, Oklahoma - Polling locations across Oklahoma open at 7 a.m. for an election that will decide federal, state and local races.
In the top statewide race, the Republican candidate for governor, Kevin Stitt is scheduled to vote in Jenks this morning. His campaign says Kevin Stitt along with his wife and oldest daughter will be voting.
Democratic candidate for governor, Drew Edmondson voted last week in Oklahoma City.
Along with selecting the next governor of Oklahoma, voters will decide who will be the next Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and all of Oklahoma U.S. House representatives. As the Republicans are trying to maintain their hold on the U.S. House, They are certainly counting on all five Oklahoma House districts to go their way, but in the District 5 race in Oklahoma City, Democratic challenger Kendra Horn is actually outspending incumbent Steve Russell.
Polling locations across the state as well as a sample ballot can be found on the Oklahoma Election Board website.
State election officials are expecting a large voter turnout today. They say if you vote during prime times, like during the lunch hour or after 4:30 p.m., expect to wait in line to vote.
They also say voters will need to provide a proof of identity to vote.
- Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or
- Show your voter ID card; or
- Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot.