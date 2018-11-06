OKLAHOMA CITY - Russell Westbrook has been ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star injured his left ankle in Monday night's 122-116 win over New Orleans at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

According to a Thunder spokesman, there is no timeline for Westbrook's return.

"Before we provide a timeline, we want to see how the ankle responds to treatment for the next few days. From there, we will be able to provide a more accurate timeline," a team spokesperson said.

Oklahoma City is 5-4 with five consecutive wins after starting 0-4.