Lt. Governor Candidate Matt Pinnell Hopes For High Voter Turnout
TULSA, Oklahoma - Matt Pinnell doesn't have legislative experience but he does have experience starting a business.
The candidate for Lieutenant Governor is running on a similar platform as gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt. His campaign message states he's a conservative who will fight for you, a businessman who will grow our economy and an Oklahoman who will uphold values.
The 38-year-old father of four was born and raised in Tulsa, graduating from ORU. He was the youngest in history to serve as the chairman of a state's Republican Party and then went on to work for the national state party, touting his work to help get President Trump and other key congressmen elected.
"You know this is what it's all about, and I hope as many people vote as possible. And if we're so humbled to be able to win then it's going to be a good day," said Pinnell.
Pinnell won the primary with 58% and says he's confident he will work tirelessly to make sure Oklahoma's future is bright for future generations.