Oklahoma Republicans Clinch Supermajority In State House, Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - In addition to winning the governor's office, Republicans now hold a supermajority in the State House and Senate. In all, 14 seats changed hands, giving the legislature much broader power.
Two Senate seats and four House seats switched from Republican to Democrat. Eight seats switched from Democrat to Republican. Seven of those seats were in the House of Representatives.
"We now have 76 members. This is the most Republicans we've had in the history of the state in an election cycle where everybody thought we were going to end up losing seats we the House of Representatives ended up plus four at the end of election night," said Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols.
Democrats did pick up seats in metro areas like Tulsa and Oklahoma City, but it was rural communities that led to the Republican gains. Party leaders say they know all eyes will be on them for the next two years.
"The buck stops with Republicans. And we have the ability to govern and that's what I hope we're going to go do. I think you're going to see, you're going to see no excuses," said Echols.
With a supermajority in both houses, Republicans can now raise taxes and revenue without support from Democrats.