Oklahoma Educators Take Home Wins In Midterm Election
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Education Association says 16 current or former educators won seats Tuesday night in the State Senate or the House. According to the OEA, next session there will be more educators in the legislature than ever before.
Now, a total of 25 teachers, principals, and former educators are in the so-called Education Caucus. Deer Creek teacher Carri Hicks filed for office back in April.
Tuesday night, she was one of eleven current educators who won a seat at the Capitol.
“It's been long, it's been a long journey,” Hicks said.
Hicks, a Democrat, won Senate District 40. Of the now 25 educators and former educators that be will be working at the capitol, 16 are Republicans, 9 are Democrats.
“I've been very clear in saying it's a nonpartisan issue. Kids don't care if you're a democrat or republican kids deserve our very best,” Hicks said.
OEA president Alicia Priest said she was ecstatic about the number of wins.
“Tonight, the message Oklahomans have sent our children is we will fight for you. In our schools, in our communities, at the capitol and especially at the ballot box,” Priest said.
Hicks said she plans now to reach out to those other educators, so they can start working together to continue the momentum.
“My true hope moving forward is that education continues to remain united. Our central focus has to be on the kids and what is best for kids.” Hicks said.
The OEA said they will now work with the elected officials to increase the investment in education.