Crime
Police: DUI Suspected In Tulsa Two Car Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say two drivers are hurt in a Tulsa crash early Thursday and alcohol may have been involved.
Officers say a driver going North on Mingo Road went left of center and hit another car that was turning into Mingo from 75th Street at around 2 a.m.
Both drivers went to the hospital and are expected to be OK, according to police.
Officers say the driver who went left of center may have been under the influence and officers will likely arrest her when she leaves the hospital.