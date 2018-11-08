Tulsa Stolen Car Chase Ends With Crash Into Pole, Fence
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police continue to look for a woman who ran off after crashing a Toyota Camry onto a Tulsa utility pole and privacy fence late Wednesday.
The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. near 57th and Sheridan.
An officer ran the tag of the Toyota that came back stolen during a robbery and when he tried to stop the driver, she took off. The chase only went a short distance before she slammed into a fence,stopping a few feet from the corner of a house.
Inside the car, police found two other women, who were questioned and released, but officers say a third woman who was the car's driver ran off.
Early Thursday, police tell News On 6, officers spotted what matched the description of the suspected driver's boyfriend's car, but when they pulled up behind it, a man and woman inside got out and ran off. They too have not been found.