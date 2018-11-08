News
Preview Of The Komen Tulsa's Pink Rose Luncheon On 6 In The Morning
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 7:17 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - If you or someone you know is a breast cancer survivor, there is a Pink Rose luncheon coming up on Thursday, November 15th.
Komen Tulsa CEO Pam Ballard stopped by 6 In The Morning Thursday to talk about the special luncheon.
Ballard says the luncheon will celebrate and honor all survivors and their family and friends.
It happens on November 15th at 11:30 a.m. at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Tickets are still available on the Komen Tulsa's website.