OSDH: 2 Deaths So Far This Flu Season
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced the deaths of two people from the flu. Both of the deaths were of people 65-years-old or older who lived in Northeast Oklahoma.
The current flu season began on Sept. 1, 2018. Approximately 56 hospitalizations have been reported since flu season began.
Tulsa County has had 14 hospitalizations which is the most by more than four times. Oklahoma, Osage and Wagoner were the next highest with three each.
Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus which is spread by infected people coughing, sneezing or touching a surface handled by others. Its impact can be severe in some cases, especially among seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC.
The CDC states the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated.