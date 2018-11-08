News
Tulsa Zoo Offers Free Admission To Veterans On Veterans Day
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 11:07 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa will honor the men and women of the U.S. military, by offering them free admission on Veterans Day on Sunday, November 11, 2018.
The offer extends to all veterans and active military personnel, plus one guest.
The zoo says the veterans will need to show valid service identification.
The zoo says it provides free admission year-round for immediate family members of deployed military personnel. Proof of deployment is required.