Crime
Captain Of Fatal Duck Boat Crash Faces Negligence, Misconduct Charges
BRANSON, Missouri - Federal prosecutors say charges have been filed against the captain of a Missouri duck boat that sank killing 17 people, including nine from one family.
Kenneth Scott McKee faces 17 counts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty by a ship's officer resulting in death. The duck boat sank back in July on Table Rock Lake after a sudden and severe storm rolled into the area.
Authorities say McKee did not properly assess the weather before or after the boat went on the lake.