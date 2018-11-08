First Ever Tulsa Christmas Parade Block Party Announced
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Christmas Parade showed off the official 2018 poster on Thursday.
The poster was revealed at an event, where they also announced the first ever Tulsa Christmas Parade Block Party. The party will be held in the Cathedral District of downtown Tulsa right after the parade ends.
This year's theme is Miracle at 4th and Boston and will showcase some classic Christmas movies.
"Movies like Elf, Nightmare Before Christmas, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, lots of great movies that are going to be represented on the parade route. As well as lots of bands coming out, people have been asking for more bands, and we're doing our best to get them out here," said Parade Director Jessica Gullo.
This year's parade is December 8th and starts at 1 p.m.