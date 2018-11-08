Tulsa Business Holds Food Drive For Veterans
TULSA, Oklahoma - Veteran's Day is Sunday with the big parade in downtown Tulsa on Monday. At Shadow Box, a store out on South Mingo, every day is Veteran's Day.
Shadow Box Military Gear is a store for veterans and about veterans. They have a food drive to help veterans going for the rest of the year.
“What we hope to do with this food is help families and the veterans themselves that need it; that's why we're doing this," said Manager J.R. Becker said.
The food drive is going to run through the end of the year, then with the help of the food bank and the DAV, they get the food to those vets who need it.
Clarence McCain dropped off some food.
“I like to help my veterans any way I can," McCain said.
Shadow Box is open most days 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Bring in some food and get a 10 percent discount.