Manager Accused Of Embezzling $100K From OKC Academy Store
OKLAHOMA CITY - A former manager for a metro sporting goods store is accused of embezzling more than $100 thousand in store merchandise.
Investigators allege between January 2017 and August 2018, Brandon Mace stole several items from two stores that he later sold on eBay.
Academy Sports and Outdoors were alerted to what was going on by a business competitor. One of their loss prevention specialists tipped Academy off after seeing suspicious sales online.
GoPro cameras, Yeti coolers, and Fitbit watches, were among the stolen merchandise.
According to court documents former Academy Sports and Outdoor Manager, Mace sold it all and pocketed the cash.Investigators say they have the eBay transactions to prove it.
Using his store issued laptops, investigators say Mace listed multiple items for sale, so many, he eventually caught the attention of a watchful loss prevention manager.
The manager contacted Academy Sports after finding multiple new items for sale with the Academy price tags still intact.
After the eBay accounts profile information, to include phone numbers, names, and addresses checked back to Mace, the manager was confronted on the job and terminated.
Mace allegedly denied any wrong doing, however, investigators say video surveillance proves otherwise.
Investigators say camera footage shows Mace arriving to work before opening hours, loading up merchandise into trashcans and carts. From there, Mace shuttled it out the back door and into his car.
Knowing cameras would be watching at times, Mace strategically placed store fixtures in areas that would obstruct their line of sight, according to officials.
Academy released a statement saying they were cooperating with law enforcement on the matter.