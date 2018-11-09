Crime
Tulsa County Prosecutors Charge Woman With Cruelty To Animals
TULSA, Oklahoma - Prosecutors charge a Tulsa woman with cruelty to animals after investigators say she abused a dog and then abandoned it at a veterinarian's office.
Court documents show when 28-year-old Diana Olivares brought "Red" in, he was emaciated, had multiple wounds, including one that appeared to be from an air gun.
The dog also had a broken leg that was in such bad shape it had to be amputated.
Deputies arrested Diana Olivares on Thursday, November 8th and booked her into the Tulsa County jail.
Jail records show Olivares, who bonded out of jail, has a court appearance set for November 15th.