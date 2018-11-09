Man Sleeps In Tent In Glenpool To Collect Items For The Homeless
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - A Glenpool man is sleeping outside, in the cold every night this week, to collect clothes for those who need them.
Sparrel Honaker is set up at the One Church located at 1603 East 141st Street in Glenpool from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Honaker says he wants the homeless to know he understands what they're going through.
"I wanna feel what they feel and that's my heart. Is to make sure that they feel warmth from somebody, that somebody will be giving it back to them," said Sparrel Honaker.
Honaker is sleeping in a tent located in the parking lot of the church. He asks that you honk your horn to donate.
He says the homeless need sleeping bags, blankets, gloves, scarves and anything to keep them warm on these cold nights.