Arctic Air Moving Into Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - You’ll need the big coat for the next few days, including several layers tonight into Saturday morning with a significant hard freeze likely across eastern Oklahoma. Temps will start this morning near the freezing mark along and northwest of the I-44 corridor with mid 30s elsewhere. Afternoon highs should move into mid to upper 40s today with some sunshine and north winds. But later this afternoon colder air will arrive as a strong arctic ridge of high pressure builds into the region and bitterly cold weather. The front may cross the Tulsa metro around 3pm today with falling temps. We could be into the upper 30s by 6pm. Later tonight and overnight, temperatures may drop into the lower to mid-20s across a large portion of eastern Oklahoma with some typically colder valley locations dropping into the upper teens through Saturday morning. The data is several degrees colder for the metro with some data supporting the upper teens across part of Tulsa county. Regardless, a freeze warning will remain in effect beginning tonight and continuing through 9 a.m. Saturday for all eastern Oklahoma. Our weather will remain quite chilly Saturday with highs in the mid-40s, but south winds will quickly return in advance of our next system arriving Sunday afternoon or evening. This system may bring additional spotty showers with some snow for part of eastern Oklahoma with higher chances across the Red River Valley.
The upper air flow will bring another long wave trough into the plains Sunday into Monday before exiting our area Tuesday. Strong winds around the base of the trough will enter the state Sunday afternoon and evening helping to generate some lifting across the state with another surface boundary developing and moving southward. Light rain will begin to develop Sunday afternoon and evening, mostly post frontal, across northwestern Oklahoma and drop southward as the main trough nears the state. Colder air flow will move over our area late Sunday evening and offer some low chances for rain to change to light snow or a mix early Monday morning. The higher coverage may be supported across southwestern Oklahoma into north Texas, but we’ll keep a low chance for northeastern Oklahoma beginning Sunday evening and ending Monday midday. The confidence for this portion of the forecast remains low with big differences in some of the data.
Another surge of cold air will arrive and remain near the area through Wednesday with both Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning offering freezing temperatures for part of eastern OK. The pattern is expected to change again by the middle to end of late next week with afternoon highs moving into the 50s and lower 60s by next Thursday.
If you’re heading to a Friday Night Football game, expect game time temps starting the upper 30s with readings dropping to near freezing or even slightly below by the end of the game. The wind chill values will be in the lower to mid-20s. #Layers!
Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.