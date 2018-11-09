TULSA, Oklahoma - You’ll need the big coat for the next few days, including several layers tonight into Saturday morning with a significant hard freeze likely across eastern Oklahoma. Temps will start this morning near the freezing mark along and northwest of the I-44 corridor with mid 30s elsewhere. Afternoon highs should move into mid to upper 40s today with some sunshine and north winds. But later this afternoon colder air will arrive as a strong arctic ridge of high pressure builds into the region and bitterly cold weather. The front may cross the Tulsa metro around 3pm today with falling temps. We could be into the upper 30s by 6pm. Later tonight and overnight, temperatures may drop into the lower to mid-20s across a large portion of eastern Oklahoma with some typically colder valley locations dropping into the upper teens through Saturday morning. The data is several degrees colder for the metro with some data supporting the upper teens across part of Tulsa county. Regardless, a freeze warning will remain in effect beginning tonight and continuing through 9 a.m. Saturday for all eastern Oklahoma. Our weather will remain quite chilly Saturday with highs in the mid-40s, but south winds will quickly return in advance of our next system arriving Sunday afternoon or evening. This system may bring additional spotty showers with some snow for part of eastern Oklahoma with higher chances across the Red River Valley.