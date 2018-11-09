Tulsa Police K9 Officer Nabs Teen After Stolen Car Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Tulsa teen after a stolen car chase near 11th and Garnett early Friday.
He is identified as 18-year-old Jesse Gazaway.
Officers say they tried to stop the Gazaway at around 1 a.m., but he sped off, heading down Skelly Drive and crossed 11th Street.
Police say Gazaway then turned into a parking lot and drove across the lawn of a nearby business. After smashing into a curb, he got out and ran off.
Police say they searched the neighborhood where Gazaway was eventually caught by a K9 officer. They say the man was taken to the hospital to be checked out for bites.
"The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled eastbound, jumped over a large fence near the Mars Electric facility. A perimeter was set up, a K9 was called in, K9 tracked and located the suspect," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Chris Moudy.
Police say the car was stolen from a home earlier this month.
Jesse Gazaway was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and not having a driver's license.