Crime
Four Teens In Custody After Tulsa Police Chase
Friday, November 9th 2018, 5:49 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say four teens are in custody after they say the four led officers on a chase before ditching their Ford Mustang in an apartment complex.
The chase started just before midnight near Harvard and I-44 and came to an end at an apartment complex near 61st and Memorial.
Officers tried to stop the teens' Ford Mustang, but its driver sped off. Police used stop sticks to deflates the car's tires, but it kept on going.
The chase finally ended at the Vista Shadow Mountain apartments.
The teens left the car between a couple of apartment buildings and tried to run but did not get very far. All four were taken into custody.
Police say the Mustang belonged to one of the teens.