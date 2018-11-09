Owasso High School Educator Honored As An 'Impactful Teacher'
OWASSO, Oklahoma - News On 6 recognizes another "Impactful Teacher," this time its an Owasso High School educator.
LeAnne Taylor and Tess Maune went to Owasso High to see Social Studies teacher Todd Hudson.
Mr. Hudson started out as a coach, but now says he's left that part of his career behind, so he can focus on teaching. He says he doesn't know why anyone would teach if they didn't truly care about their students.
"It's always nice to see the kids after they've left school and they experienced life a little bit and for them to come back and find out what they're doing, hear about their successes. That's probably why most teachers teach," said Todd Hudson.
Mr Hudson received $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however he'd like. Wortman Central Air Conditioning is also giving him and his fellow teachers a nice lunch together.
If you'd like to nominate an "Impactful Teacher" you can fill out the nomination form on our website.