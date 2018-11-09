U.S. Marshals Continue Search For Okla. Fugitive Accused Of Killing Wife In 2013
BLACKWELL, Oklahoma - The U.S. Marshals says they remain committed to finding an Oklahoma fugitive wanted for the murder of his wife in 2013.
During a news conference Friday, November 9, 2018, the U.S. Marshals announced that 34-year-old Luis Octavio Frias has been added to the top 15 "Most Wanted" list in America. And they are asking for the public's help in locating him.
According to authorities, on August 8, 2013, 29-year-old Blackwell Police Officer Janett Reyna was found stabbed in her apartment at 1013 South 10th Street. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Investigators said her husband, Frias, was named their primary suspect. Reyna had filed a protective order against Frias just two days before her death.
Reyna was the mother of Frias’ three children. Police said the children were inside the apartment when Frias stabbed their mother 41 times in front of them. They were all taken into protective custody.
"Janett Reyna’s death not only devastated the lives of her children, it also devastated her community,” said U.S. Marshal Johnny Lee Kuhlman of the Western District of Oklahoma. “As a former police officer with the Blackwell Police Department, Reyna took an oath to protect and serve, and she did so honorably, especially for the most vulnerable.”
“When Reyna was killed, she was serving as the domestic violence prevention coordinator for the Ponca Tribal Police Department, where she worked tirelessly to protect victims from the same violence and abuse that ultimately ended her life,” said Kuhlman.
“This murder rocked our community. It’s something we don’t see everyday in north central rural Oklahoma,” said Blackwell Police Chief DeWayne Wood, during Friday’s press conference.
Chief Wood thanked law enforcement and everyone involved in helping with the investigation. He then asked the community to help with locating Frias.
“Help us bring him to justice, so he can have his day in court," said Chief Wood.
Brian Hermanson, District Attorney for Kay and Noble Counties said people have tried to help Frias in the past. One of those people was Frias’ mother, who is now serving a 20-year sentence for being an accessory after the fact. Another woman who tried to help Frias and drove him out of town was convicted and has a 10-year suspended sentence.
“This person is a dangerous man. And no one should be helping this man at all,” said Hermanson.
The U.S. Marshals says there have been numerous tips over the last five years from different parts of the country, but none have resulted in an arrest.
Authorities believe that Frias fled the country for Mexico.
Frias is described as standing at 5’11”, weighing about 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm, and discoloration on both hands due to vitiligo.
Authorities said Frias may be also going by the name “Louis Beltran”.
If you have any information concerning Frias’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-800-336-0102. You may be eligible for a reward up to $25,000.