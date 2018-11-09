Rogers County Woman Arrested For Fourth DUI
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A woman is in the Rogers County Jail after being arrested for her fourth DUI. In three of those cases, she had children in the car.
The deputy said when he pulled her over, she had slurred speech, her eyes were bloodshot, she was unsteady on her feet, and that's when he noticed she also had three kids in the car. He said Courtney Toney also cussed at him and the paramedics, called them names, kicked his dash, and admitted drinking several beers.
"Throughout the course of the traffic stop, she kept asking for Xanax,” said Rogers County Deputy Austin Fullerton.
Fullerton replied with, "No! It was odd and caught me off guard honestly. Not something we normally encounter."
Records show in 2011, Toney got into a collision with two kids in the car. She had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes then too. She was arrested for control of a vehicle while intoxicated and child endangerment and got a one-year suspended sentence.
In 2012, she was arrested for DUI after police said she was in a collision, then nearly drove into a crowd of people. Police said she was unsteady, had bloodshot eyes and resisted arrest.
She had no driver's license and no insurance. She got five years and served less than two.
In 2015, she was arrested for DUI after police said she got into a collision with two kids in the car and was so unsteady that she had to lean on her vehicle. She had no driver's license and got three years suspended.
And, now, in 2018, she's been arrested for DUI and child endangerment again.
"She doesn't need to be on the road. She needs to be secure in a facility somewhere to get treatment and help," Fullerton said.
News On 6 requested an interview with Toney who remains in jail, but she declined our request at this time.