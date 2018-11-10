The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is offering free admission to active-duty military and veterans over Veterans Day weekend from Saturday through Monday. TASM is also hosting the “Flagship Detroit,” the oldest DC-3 that’s still flying. Visitors will be able to tour the plane and, for those who want to purchase a Flagship Detroit Foundation membership, there will be an opportunity to fly aboard the historic plane. The Flagship Detroit will be at TASM from November 10th to 12th.