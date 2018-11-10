Weekend Events Around Green Country
It may be chilly outside, but there are several fun events around Green Country worth bundling up and heading out for!
Warm up with a nice, hot bowl of chili at the 5th annual Rock’n Folk’n Chili Cookoff on Saturday. The event is at Cain’s Ballroom from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. You can enjoy live music while sampling chili from more than a dozen restaurants, including Burn Co., Laffa, and the Vault. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $15 in advance, $12 for students and military, and kids 12 and under are free.
The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is offering free admission to active-duty military and veterans over Veterans Day weekend from Saturday through Monday. TASM is also hosting the “Flagship Detroit,” the oldest DC-3 that’s still flying. Visitors will be able to tour the plane and, for those who want to purchase a Flagship Detroit Foundation membership, there will be an opportunity to fly aboard the historic plane. The Flagship Detroit will be at TASM from November 10th to 12th.
Route 66 and Blue Dome is hosting a historic tour of the district Saturday. You can hear stories about the past and learn about future plans for the area. The first tour starts at the Ross Group building at 10 a.m., with tours leaving at 15-minute increments all day long. Tickets are $13 and kids 12 and under are free.
Owasso’s Veterans Day Parade is Saturday morning. It started around 9 a.m. at the Smith Farm Marketplace. The City is also offering special discounts for vets at area restaurants and businesses.
The Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame is hosting its Veterans Day Concert this weekend. You can enjoy an arrangement of patriotic songs Sunday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $15, senior are $10, and students can get in for $5.